200W 2.1ch Sound Bar
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Audio Channels
2.1
-
Output Power - Front
50W x 2
-
Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer
100W (Active)
-
Speaker Type
Sound Bar
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Bluetooth® Streaming
Yes (Bluetooth® 4.0)
-
Sound Sync (Optical)
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
Wireless Subwoofer
Yes
-
Portable Input
Yes (Cable not supplied.)
-
Universal TV Remote Compatible
Yes (Volume and Mute controls can be controlled from other brand TV remotes. See product Operating Manual for more details.)
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
-
Audio Input (Portable In)
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (2)
-
Simple Manual
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
960mm x 71mm x 50mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
171mm x 350mm x 261mm
-
Weight (Main Unit)
2.5kg
-
Weight (Subwoofer)
3.9kg
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
-
Dynamic Loudness
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Standard
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Voice
Yes
