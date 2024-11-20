We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1ch Sound Bar - 120W Total RMS Power Output
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Speaker - Front
25W x 2
-
Speaker - Subwoofer
70W (Passive)
-
Speaker Type
Sound Bar
-
Audio Channels
2.1
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV)
Yes (Volume, Mute) (2014 Magic Remote required to enable this feature on LB5820 /5840 models.)
-
Sound Sync (Optical)
Yes Volume, Mute (Cable not supplied.)
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
-
Bluetooth Streaming
Yes
-
Portable Input
Yes (Cable not supplied.)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery (AAA)
Yes (2)
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes (2)
-
Wall Mount Paper Template
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Operating Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
880mm x 62mm x 90mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
156mm x 300mm x 294mm
-
Weight (Main Unit)
1.8kg
-
Weight (Subwoofer)
2.9kg
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
Audio Input (Optical)
Yes (1)
-
Audio Input (Portable In)
Yes (1)
