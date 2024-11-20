We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1ch Sound Bar Audio System - 200W Total Power Output
All Spec
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
3D Surround Processor
Yes (On/Off)
SPEAKER
-
Tweeter Unit
13mm x 2
-
Mid Range Speaker
135mm x 22mm x 4
-
Subwoofer
165mm
AMPLIFIER/AUDIO
-
Output Power - Soundbar
40W x 2
-
Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer
120W (Active)
-
Speaker Type
Sound Bar
-
Audio Channels
2.1
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Bluetooth Audio StreamingUSB Host (Music File Playback)
Yes
-
Wireless Subwoofer
Yes
-
Subwoofer Level Volume Control
Yes
-
Sound Sync (Optical)
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
Sound Sync Wireless (Bluetooth)¹
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
-
Auto Power Down
Yes
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Table Stand
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Power Adaptor
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Sound Bar (WxHxD)
1200mm x 51mm x 31mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
296mm x 332mm x 296mm
-
Weight (Sound Bar)
1.6kg
-
Weight (Subwoofer)
7.6kg
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
