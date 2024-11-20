We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
360W 2.1ch Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Sound System
2.1ch
-
Output Power - Front
40W x 2
-
Output Power - Surround
40W x 2
-
Output Power - Subwoofer
200W (Active)
-
Amplifier Type
Class-D
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Surround Sound Decoding
Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround
-
Music Decoding
FLAC, OGG, WAV, ALAC, MP3, WMA, AAC, AAC+, AIFF
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types
3 (ASC, Standard, Cinema)
STREAMING SERVICES -
-
Chrome Cast Compatible
Google Play Music, Deezer
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Multi-Room Mode (Single/Grouping)
Yes/Yes
-
Home Cinema Mode
Yes
-
BT-Fi™
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Compatible
-
LED Display
Yes
-
Wireless Subwoofer
Yes
CONNECTION -
-
HDMI 1.4 Input / Output
Yes (1) / Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
-
Portable (3.5mm) Input
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Brackets & Wall Mounting Guide
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
1060mm x 53mm x 85mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
171mm x 320mm x 252mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
2.6kg
-
Net Weight (Subwoofer)
4.3kg
What people are saying
