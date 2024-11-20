We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar SJ3
All Spec
RECOMMENDED TV SIZE -
-
TV Size
43" ↑
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Sound System
2.1ch
-
Output Power - Front
50W x 2 (Tweeterx2)
-
Output Power - Subwoofer
200W (Wireless)
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Surround Sound Decoding
Dolby Digital, LPCM
-
Music Decoding
OGG, WAV, MP3, WMA, AAC
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types
4 (Adaptive Sound Control, Standard, Bass Blast, Cinema)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android )
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes / Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Optical
Yes / Yes
-
Woofer Level -15 ~ +6dB
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
CONNECTION -
-
Portable In (3.5Ø)
Yes
-
Optical
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
Bluetooth 4.0
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes - AAA x 2
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main (w/ foot ) mm
950mm x 71mm x 47mm
-
Matching TV size ('17 New Designed LG TV)
43 inch ↑
-
Subwoofer
171mm x 320mm x252mm
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
950mm x 71mm x 47mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
171mm x 320mm x 252mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1045mm x 416mm x 217mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
2.47kg
-
Net Weight (Subwoofer)
4.2kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
1045mm x416mm x217mm
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
9.0kg
