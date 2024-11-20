We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
500W, 5.1.2CH Sound Bar w Dolby Atmos®
All Spec
RECOMMENDED TV SIZE -
-
TV Size
55" ↑
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Total Power Output
500W
-
Sound System
5.1.2ch
-
Output Power - Front
43W x 2
-
Output Power - Centre
43W x 1
-
Output Power - Surround
43W x 2
-
Output Power - Height
43W x 2
-
Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer
200W (Active)
-
Amplifier Type
Class-D
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Surround Sound Decoding
Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM
-
Hi-Res Music Decoding
FLAC (Up to 192kHz), AIFF, ALAC
-
Music Decoding
OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, MP3, WMA, AAC
AUDIO CAPABILITIES -
-
Audio DAC
Yes High Res (192kHz/24-bit)
-
Music Upscaling
Yes (Up to 192kHz/24-bit)
-
User EQ
Yes (Bass, Treble, Subwoofer, Rear)
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types
5 (Adaptive Sound Control, Standard, Music, Bass Blast, Movie)
AI FEATURES -
-
Supported Streaming Services¹
Spotify Premium, Google Play Music, YouTube Music, TuneIn, iHeartRadio
-
Google Multi-Room Group Playback
Yes
-
Google Home Compatible²
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming³
Yes
-
ChromeCast Built-In⁴
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App⁵
LG Wi-Fi Speaker
-
Sound Sync Wireless⁶ (LG TV Bluetooth)
Yes (Power, Volume, Mute)
-
Sound Sync (LG TV Optical)
Yes (Power, Volume, Mute)
-
Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible⁷
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
Wi-Fi Built-In⁸
Yes (Dual Band 802.11ac)
-
SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)
Yes
-
A/V Sync (0-300ms)
Yes
-
LED Display
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Speaker Kit Compatible
Yes (LG SPK8-S)
-
Audio Return Channel⁹ (ARC)
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
CONNECTION -
-
HDMI Input / Output¹⁰
Yes (1) / Yes (1)
-
Portable (3.5mm) Input
Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
-
USB Input
Service Only
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Brackets & Wall Mounting Guide
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
1200mm x 58mm x 145mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
221mm x 390mm x 313mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1266mm x 467mm x 284mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
5.7kg
-
Net Weight (Subwoofer)
7.6kg
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
16.8kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
PREVIOUS MODEL -
-
Model
SJ9
EAN -
-
EAN
8806098159871
