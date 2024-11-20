We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SP8YA, 440W, 3.1.2ch with Meridian & Dolby Atmos® Soundbar
All Spec
RECOMMENDED TV -
-
Size
55", 65", 75", 77"
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Total Output Power
440W
-
Sound System
3.1.2ch
-
Output Power - Front
40W x 2
-
Output Power - Centre
40W x 1
-
Output Power - Height
50W x 2
-
Output Power - Wireless Subwoofer
220W (Active)
-
Amplifier Type
Class-D
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Surround Sound Decoding
Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS-HD High Resolution Audio, DTS Digital Surround, LPCM, AAC
-
Hi-Res Music Decoding
FLAC (Up to 192kHz)
-
Music Decoding
OGG (Up to 48kHz), WAV, MP3, AAC
AUDIO CAPABILITIES -
-
With Meridian Technology
Yes
-
Audio DAC
Yes High Res (96kHz/24-bit)
-
Music Upscaling
Yes (Up to 96kHz/24-bit)
-
User EQ
Yes (Bass, Treble, Centre, Subwoofer, Height Channels)
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types1
10 (Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Cinema (Dolby Surround), AI Sound Pro, Standard, Music, Bass Blast,Clear Voice, Sports, Game)
AI FEATURES -
-
Works with Apple AirPlay2
Yes
-
Works with Google Assistant3
Yes
-
Works with Amazon Alexa3
Yes
-
Google Multi-Room Group Playback3
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
AI Room Callibration4
Yes
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
Chromecast Audio Built-In5
Yes(Music)
-
Smartphone Remote App
LG Sound Bar (Wi-Fi setup & Settings)
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)6
Yes (eARC/ARC)
-
LG TV Bluetooth7
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
Multi-Brand TV Remote Compatible8
Yes (Volume, Mute)
-
Wi-Fi Built-In9
Yes (Dual Band)
-
SPK8-S Rear Speaker Kit Compatible
Yes(Sold Separately)
-
SIMPLINK (With LG TVs)10
Yes
-
A/V Sync (0-300ms)11
Yes
-
LED Display
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
Sound Bar Mode Control12
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share13
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (Music)
CONNECTIONS -
-
HDMI Input / Output (HDCP 2.3)14
Yes (1) / Yes (1)
-
Digital Audio (Optical) Input
Yes (1)
-
USB Input
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Simple Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Brackets & Wall Mounting Guide
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
1060mm x 57mm x 119mm
-
Subwoofer (WxHxD)
221mm x 390mm x 313mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
1133mm x 470mm x 283mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
4.4kg
-
Net Weight (Subwoofer)
7.8kg
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
17.1kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
PREVIOUS MODEL -
-
Previous Model
SN8YG
EAN -
-
EAN
8806091278623
FURTHER INFORMATION -
-
Further Information
1 DolbyAtmos®enabled devices and compatible source content required.
2 Apple AirPlay® requires a Wi-Fi network, and is compatible with iOS 11.4 or later, or macOS 10.14.5 or later. Controlling devices and features requires compatible smart devices. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice. AirPlay is a trademark of Apple Inc.
3 Setuprequires LG Sound Bar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network. Hey Google™ and Amazon Alexa™ functionality require an internet connection as well as a Google or Amazon Account (as applicable). Controlling devices and features requires compatible smart devices. Subscriptions may be required to access certain content. Some features and services may be changed without notice.
-
Further Information cont.
Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos and motions are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
4 Requires LG SoundBar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network
5 ChromeCast and the ChromeCast Ready logo are trademark of Google Inc. Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Subscription charges and conditions may apply. Content and features will vary from time to time without notice.
6 Requires ARC/eARC compatible TV, designed for use with compatible LG TVs. Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® source contentrequired for full effect. LG TVs are not compatible with DTS:X pass-through.
-
Further Information cont2.
7 Featurerequires LG TV with Bluetooth connection. Soundbar pairing required when TV powered on.
8 Volume and Mute controls can be controlled from other brand TV remotes. See product Operating Manual for more details.
9 Wi-Fi network access point required.
10 Designed for use with LG TVs only
11 Requires LG SoundBar app (Android 5.0 or later, iOS 10.0 or later) and home Wi-Fi network
12 Sound Bar Mode Control compatible with 2021 LG TVs
13 Compatible with 2021 TVs with α7 and α9 Processors, and requires eARC connection.
14 HDMI Ports support HDCP 2.3 up to 2160p@ 60fps (4:4:4Dolby Vision, HDR10)
