LG XBOOM CK99
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Total Power Output
5000W RMS
-
Sound System
3-Way, Bi-Amplified
-
Audio Channels
Stereo
-
Amplifier Type
Class-D
-
Tweeter Unit
1"
-
Mid Range Unit
6"
-
Woofer Unit
15"
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Modes
7 (User, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast, Football)
-
Region EQ
12 (Dangdut, Arabic, Hip-Hop, India, Regueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo)
FUNCTIONS -
-
CD Player
Yes
-
FM Radio
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)
Yes
-
Bluetooth®
Yes
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Bluetooth® Audio Decoding
WAV, MP3
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
MP3 player USB charging
Yes
-
Playback settings
Random, Repeat1, Repeat All
-
Voice Canceller
Yes
-
Key Changer
Yes
-
Karaoke Microphone Input
Yes (2)
-
Smartphone Remote App¹
Music Flow Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth® Multi-Device Connection
Yes (Up to 3 devices simultaneously)
-
Bluetooth® Standyby Wakeup
Yes
-
Bluetooth® Jukebox
Yes
-
Clock/Timer
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes
-
Program Play
Yes (200 songs)
-
LED Coloured Lighting
Yes (Rear & Speaker cones)
-
Vertical/Horizontal Placement
Vertical Only
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)
Yes
-
Wireless Party Link
Yes
-
DJ Effects
Yes
-
DJ Pro
Yes
-
DJ Loop
Yes
-
Sample Creator
Yes
-
USB 1 to USB 2 Recording
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
CONNECTION -
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
Microphone (6.5mm) Input
Yes (2)
-
Stereo RCA (AUX) Input
Yes (2)
-
Stereo RCA (AUX) Output
Yes (1)
-
Portable (3.5mm) Input
Yes (1)
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
LED Lighting Output
Yes (2)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Simple Manual / Warranty
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
470mm x 213mm x 423mm
-
Speakers (WxHxD)
517mm x 777mm x 507mm
-
Carton (WxHxD) Main Unit
570mm x 296mm x 542mm
-
Carton (WxHxD) Speakers
1128mm x 862mm x 591mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
8.5kg
-
Net Weight (Speakers)
37.3kg (x2)
-
Gross Weight (Carton) Main Unit
11.3kg
-
Gross Weight (Carton) Speakers
79.4kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
PREVIOUS MODEL -
-
Model
CJ99
EAN -
-
EAN
8806098327782
