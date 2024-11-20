We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM CM2760 160W Micro Hi-Fi System
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKER -
-
Total Power Output
160W RMS
-
Sound System
Stereo (3-way)
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm
-
Mid-Range/Bass Speaker
3"
-
Subwoofer
5.25"
FUNCTIONS -
-
CD
Yes (1)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
MP3 CD
Yes
-
WMA CD
Yes
-
USB
Yes (1)
-
Bluetooth®
Yes
-
Portable Input
Yes
-
FM Tuner
(87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz)
SUPPORTED DECODING FORMATS -
-
Music Decoding
WAV, MP3, FLAC
SOUND MODES -
-
Sound Types
6 (Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Bluetooth® Music Streaming
Yes
-
MP3 player USB charging
Yes
-
Playback settings
Random, Repeat1, Repeat All
-
Smartphone Remote App
Music Flow Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth Multi-Device Connection
(Up to 3 devices simultaneously)
-
Bluetooth Standby Wakeup
Yes
-
Bluetooth Jukebox
Yes
-
Vertical/Horizontal Placement
Vertical Only
-
Sound Sync Wireless (LG TV Bluetooth)
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (Music)
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
CONNECTION -
-
Portable (3.5mm) Input
Yes
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES -
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
DIMENSIONS -
-
Main Unit (WxHxD)
170mm x 230mm x 276mm
-
Speakers (WxHxD)
127mm x 295mm x 240mm
-
Carton (WxHxD)
318mm x 350mm x 480mm
-
Net Weight (Main Unit)
2.2kg
-
Net Weight (Speakers)
6.72kg
-
Gross Weight (Carton)
10kg
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
PREVIOUS MODEL -
-
Model
DM2740DAB
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087505290
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.