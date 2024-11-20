We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Retail
Westfield US
In what is being seen as a game-changer for the digital out-of-home sector in the US, Westfield has replaced its traditional paper-based advertising boards with a network of super-slim freestanding 75” LCD pods across its 17 flagship malls.
The pods were manufactured in the UK before being assembled in the US by Esprit Digital and were deployed in a variety of formats for both indoor and outdoor use. Each of the pods is equipped with full audience monitoring software and offer real-time consumer data insights.
The displays feature the latest Cortex thermal and remote management technology connected and audience measurement tools; iBeacons and ClearSpace™.