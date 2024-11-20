In what is being seen as a game-changer for the digital out-of-home sector in the US, Westfield has replaced its traditional paper-based advertising boards with a network of super-slim freestanding 75” LCD pods across its 17 flagship malls.



The pods were manufactured in the UK before being assembled in the US by Esprit Digital and were deployed in a variety of formats for both indoor and outdoor use. Each of the pods is equipped with full audience monitoring software and offer real-time consumer data insights.



The displays feature the latest Cortex thermal and remote management technology connected and audience measurement tools; iBeacons and ClearSpace™.