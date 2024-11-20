We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Retail
KFC, UK
Global fast food giant KFC wanted to digitise its 850 restaurants in the UK and Ireland. Its aim was to take its print menus and move them to digital, adapting to the fast-paced, changeable environment. LG worked alongside Pioneer Digital, the AV arm of Pioneer Group to transform hundreds of KFC stores across UK and Ireland.
Digital menu boards were installed in all 850 stores, with each individual system including 5 screens (mostly 47in WX50 and LS55A), speakers, and IT infrastructure including 5 NUC PCs.