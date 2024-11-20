Misafir is a Middle Eastern restaurant in the Greek capital of Athens that combines a beautiful dining environment with rich flavours. The restaurant is in Monastiraki, one of the busiest areas in Athens’ old town.



With a location that radiates the history of Athens and offers a beautiful view of the Acropolis, Misafir needed to ensure its interior also offered a high-quality experience. Misafir started a search for reliable products and chose LG 86-inch Ultra Stretch digital signage to showcase their delicious dishes in an attractive way.



This display, which features vivid colours and sharp details, uses IPS technology to provide impressive image quality from a wide viewing angle. The restaurant also uses the LG Smart Hybrid Cooler. This refrigerator has a built-in 49-inch transparent display, allowing customers to view the digital content on the cooler and at the same time see the products inside.