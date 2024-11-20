Parabita, the well-known Greek women’s clothing brand, has stores all over the Greece. The retail chain wanted to upgrade its stores in Athens, Thessaloniki and Larissa to make them more attractive to shoppers. Parabita chose 55-inch High Brightness displays from LG to showcase their new clothing line in store windows.



The bright displays help attract passers-by with their bright colours. The displays have shine-out filters that allow them to be viewed even in a window under bright light or sunshine. Additionally, the Public Display technology from LG provides greater stability and offers the option to install the display horizontally or vertically. Parabita can now use all these tools to update the stores and stand out, making it even easier for shoppers to find their way to the store.