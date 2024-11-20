We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Retail
RedPharma, Belgium
RedPharma specialises in brand activation, digital solutions and merchandising for pharmacies in Belgium. Clients in 200 locations around Belgium are pleased with the cost-effective visibility and flexibility offered by LG signage. RedPharma was looking for a digital solution for store windows to help their clients stand out on busy streets and communicate with customers and patients.