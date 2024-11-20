We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Retail
Wasabi, UK
Japanese sushi and bento restaurant chain, Wasabi, digitalised its menu boards across seven of its London locations. Wasabi required digital displays that would replace the lightbox printed menus utilising a bespoke solution for each individual space to complement its pod counters.
LG’s 86” 86BH5C Ultra Stretch displays were specified by intergrator, Pioneer Group, across the majority of locations and in addition, two stores required a statement video wall. All displays are controlled by SignageLive via an Idea XMP-7300 media player with Anytiles solution and mounted on B-Tech brackets.