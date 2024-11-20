Intersport, a well-known international sporting goods retailer, with presence in 5800 locations across 65 countries, wanted to improve its customers’ shopping experience and attract more visitors to its flagship store in The Mall, Athens, Greece.





Due to the innovative design, vibrant colours and excellent screen resolutions of the LG OLED and digital signage range, Intersport selected and became the first store in Greece to install the Flexible Open Frame OLED 55” 55EF5C video wall, as well as an interactive touch screen and a standard video wall in a 2x2 formation.





The startling contrast of the OLED images can’t help but draw the eye; however, it’s the slim design and groundbreaking Flexible Curved OLED shape that really astonishes Intersport’s customers. The videowall gives the store a unique look with an impressive display for advertising and information.