Retail
The Three Lions Bar, UK
Wembley Stadium connected by EE opened the doors to its first pub as a space for its Club Wembley members. The Three Lions bar is a vast contemporary space with floor to ceiling windows running the full length of the pub. Wembley required single displays that would keep customers up-to-date with game fixtures and double up as signage for emergency messaging, along with two feature video walls.
LG was chosen due to performing well in high ambient light and fine bezel displays to create the video walls.