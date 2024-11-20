We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Retail
Creams Cafe, UK
1950s styled Creams Café wanted to create a unique environment for its customers, with multimedia entertainment integrated throughout the interior design and a bespoke audio visual system to reflect the demographic of its customers.
LG worked with retail designer Elite Engineering to specify a unique audio visual solution, delivering cutting edge LG commercial displays, interactive digital signage applications and a centrepiece videowall for the Whitechapel franchise.