Notice of termination of services of LG Health/LG Mobile Switch/Smart World/Remote Consultation/Quick Help/Remote Unlock/Quick Translator

We thank our customers for supporting LG Electronics mobile products.

Following the closure of LG Electronics mobile phone business from April 2021, we would like to inform you that the following services will end July 3, 2023.

*. Services being terminated: LG Health/LG Mobile Switch/Smart World/Remote Consultation/Quick Help/Remote Unlock/QTranslator

*. End date: July 3, 2023 00:00 [KST, GMT + 9]

*. After the services are terminated:

- Users will not be able to use the LG Health/LG Mobile Switch/Smart World/Remote Consultation/Quick Help/Remote Unlock/QTranslator services.

- LG Mobile Switch: You can no longer search for or download the Mobile Switch app on the Play Store. You will be able to use the functions of the app you have already downloaded.

- LG Health: It will operate only as a simple pedometer. You will be able to check the number of paces on your mobile phone via other apps from the Play Store (e.g. pedometer apps, etc.).

- The personal information we collected for the services will be destroyed. However, if we are required to store the personal information according to the provisions of related laws and regulations, we will store it for the predetermined period set forth in the related laws and regulations.

Thank you.