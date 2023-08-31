Updates to LG electronics service privacy policy (09/15/2023)

Updates to LG Electronics Service.

We sincerely thank our customers for using LG Electronics Service.

We are updating our Privacy Policy, effective [09/15/2023].

You can read the updated version of our Privacy Policy here .



Key Updates:

- Updates on personal information we collect through our product, LG Electronics Service and your local websites, how we use information, and how we share and process information within the LG Electronics corporate family and service providers

Next Steps:

You will be invited to accept the updated version of our Privacy Policy on and from [09/15/2023].

If you do not agree to the changes, you will be able to terminate your LG account at any time.

Thank you for continuing to use LG Electronics Service.