Notice of termination of internal functions of the LG Calendar/LG Keyboard/Qmemo+/Gallery/LG Email/Smart Doctor apps

We thank our customers for supporting LG Electronics mobile products.

We would like to inform you about the end of the internal functions of LG Calendar/LG Keyboard/Qmemo+/Gallery/LG Email/Smart Doctor apps.

1) Function being terminated: LG Calendar's "Recommend restaurants/cafes in the area"

(This app is exclusively for LG Electronics smartphones and is only installed on pre-Android P-OS (Android 9) versions.)

- Target models: Pre-P-OS version models of G4, G5, V10 and G6, V20, V30

- End date: July 3, 2023 00:00 [KST, GMT + 9]

- After the service is terminated: Please note that as the partner company has decided to end the provision of information for the "Recommend restaurants/cafes in the area" function in the LG Calendar app, it cannot be used.

2) Function being terminated: “Search GIF” in the LG Keyboard app

- Target models: Built-in apps on LG Smartphones/tablet PCs (excluding products for China)

- End date: July 3, 2023 00:00 [KST, GMT + 9]

- After the service is terminated: Please note that as the partner company has decided to end the provision of information for the “Search GIF” function in the LG Keyboard app, it cannot be used.

3) Function being terminated: “Location Reminder” in Qmemo+ app

- Target models: Built-in apps on LG Smartphones/tablet PCs (excluding products for China)

- End date: July 3, 2023 00:00 [KST, GMT + 9]

- After the service is terminated: Please note that as the partner company has decided to end the provision of information for the "Location Reminder" function in Qmemo+, it cannot be used.

4) Function being terminated: Function to "Display map within detailed information and to display map for other cases" in the Gallery app

- Target models: Built-in apps on LG Smartphones/tablet PCs (excluding products for China)

- End date: July 3, 2023 00:00 [KST, GMT + 9]

- After the service is terminated: Please note that as the partner company has decided to end the provision of information for the function to "Display map within detailed information and to display map for other cases" in the Gallery app, it cannot be used.

5) Function being terminated: “Office365 account support” in the LG Email app

- Target models: Built-in apps on LG Smartphones/tablet PCs (excluding products for China)

- End date: July 3, 2023 00:00 [KST, GMT + 9]

- After the service is terminated: Please note that as the partner company has decided to end the provision of information for the “Office365 account support” function in the LG Email app, it cannot be used.

6) Service being terminated: "Details" for “Mobile phone status diagnosis” in the Smart Doctor app

- Target models: Built-in apps on LG Smartphones/tablet PCs

- End date: July 3, 2023 00:00 [KST, GMT + 9]

- After the service is terminated: Please note that because the [Quick Help] app service related to the "Details" function for “Mobile phone status diagnosis” in the Smart Doctor app is ending, it cannot be used.

Thank you.