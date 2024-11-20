We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2013 Magic Remote
All Spec
VOICE RECOGNITION¹
-
Full Sentence
Yes
-
English Language
Yes
-
Single Word
Yes
DRAW
-
Channel Number
Yes
-
Recently Viewed
Yes
-
Previous Channel
Yes
-
Zoom In/Zoom Out
Yes
SCROLL WHEEL
-
Channel Change
Yes
-
Web Page Up/Down
Yes
POINTING
-
Point and Click
Yes
-
Drag and Drop
Yes
COMPATIBLE TV MODELS
-
LED LCD TV
LA6230, LN5710
DIMENSIONS
-
Remote (WxHxD)
56.5mm x 135.6mm x 36.4mm
-
Remote Weight
66g
-
Receiver (WxHxD)
53mm x 53mm x 13mm
-
Receiver Weight
18g
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year Parts
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Operating Manual
Yes (1)
-
Magic Remote
Yes (1)
-
Magic Motion Receiver
Yes (1)
-
USB Cable
Yes (1)
-
Battery
Yes (AA x 2)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.