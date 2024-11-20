We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wireless AV Link
All Spec
ACCESSORY SPECIFICATION
-
1080p Video Signal
Yes
-
Uncompressed Video
Yes
-
Adding Additional Inputs
Yes
COMPATIBLE TV MODELS
-
LED LCD TV
LEX Series/LE7500/LX6500/LE5510
-
LCD TV
2010 Models: LD650/LD560
-
Plasma TV
2011 Models: PZ950 (Included with TV)/PZ650, 2010 Models: PX950 (Included with TV)/PK750
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS
-
W x H x D
326x226x42.8mm (AV Box)/148x78x23mm (Receiver)
-
Weight
1.5kg (AV Box)/0.2kg (Receiver)
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year Parts & Labour
