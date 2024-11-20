We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Smart Cam [VC23GA]
All Spec
SPECIFICATIONS
-
Resolution
Up to Full HD 1080p
-
Frames Per Second
30 fps
-
Angle View
71˚
-
Microphone
Built-in
-
Diag. Sensor Size (inch)
1 /2.9”
-
Lens
f/2.0
-
Focus Type
Fixed
-
Compatible LG TVs1
webOS 23, webOS 22
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Slim Design
Yes
-
Built-in Microphone
Yes (Dual)
-
Easy Setup
Yes
-
Privacy Slider for camera
Yes
-
Magnetic attachment
Yes
COMPATIBLE LG MODELS
-
2024 OLED
OLEDG4, OLEDC4, OLEDB4
-
2023 OLED
OLEDZ3, OLEDG3, OLEDC3, OLEDB3
-
2022 OLED
OLEDZ2, OLEDG2, OLEDC2, OLEDCS, OLEDB2, OLEDA2
-
2024 QNED
QNED91, QNED89, QNED86, QNED81
-
2023 QNED
QNED86, QNED81, QNED75
-
2022 QNED
QNED91, QNED85, QNED80
-
2024 NANOCELL
NANO81
-
2022 NANOCELL
NANO75
-
2024 UHD
UT80
-
2023 UHD
UR80
-
2022 UHD
UQ90
DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY
-
Cable Length
1.5m {150cm}
-
Connections2
USB Type-C > USB Type A
-
Product Dimensions {WxHxD}
80mm x 36mm x 23mm
-
Net Weight {g}
38g
-
Gross Weight of Carton {g}
190g
-
Cartoon {WxHxD}
125mm x 54mm x 81mm
-
EAN
8806084090621
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Smart Cam
Yes (1)
-
Cable (USB)
Yes (1)
-
Quick Setup Guide
Yes (1)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
WARRANTY PERIOD
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.