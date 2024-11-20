We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Full Motion Wall Mount for 55/65EG960T OLED TV\t
All Spec
ADJUSTMENT
-
Tilt (Vertical)
15 degrees
-
Swivel (Horizontal)
12 degrees
-
Reach
205mm
INCLUDED ACCESSORIES
-
Installation Manual
Yes
-
Wall Mount
1
-
TV Bracket
1
-
Wall Mount Anchors
6
-
Wall Mount Screws
6
-
Front Spacers
2
-
Rear Spacers
2
-
Mounting Screws
4
-
Safety Clip Screws
2
-
Safety Clip
2
-
TV protection cushion
4
COMPATIBLE TV MODELS
-
OLED TV
55EG960T/65EG960T
DIMENSIONS
-
Wall Mount with TV Bracket Attached (WxHxD)
460mm x 390mm x 31mm
-
Wall Mount with TV Bracket Attached (kg)
4.6kg / 2.96kg
-
Net Weight
4.6kg
-
Carton Dimnension (WxHxD)
56mm x 48mm x 50mm
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year Parts
-
FURTHER INFORMATION
8806087259278
-
EAN
^ Recommended Retail Price (RRP). Prices subject to change and does not include retailer charges. All product specifications correct at time of printing. Specifications may change without prior notice. Customers are advised to check with your retailer before purchase.
