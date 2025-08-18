Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG StanbyME Go 27 inch Portable Smart Touch Screen with Briefcase Design

LG StanbyME Go 27 inch Portable Smart Touch Screen with Briefcase Design

27LX5QKNA
Key Features

  • Portable briefcase design with built-in battery for entertainment on the go
  • 27” Full HD smart screen with landscape and portrait viewing
  • Stream and mirror your favourite content
  • Cinematic picture and sound with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos compatability
  • Connect through Apple AirPlay, Bluetooth, USB and HDMI
  • Easy control via touchscreen and remote control
More
  • StanbyME Go is placed on the wooden table, and the screen shows coral turntable music skin.
  • StanbyME Go is placed in the meeting room in office. The screen shows a fashion presentation. A woman touches the screen.
  • Close-up of StanbyME Go. It shows the texture of its case.
  • StanbyME Go is placed on top the wooden shelf filled with LPs. The screen is closed, showing the strap.
  • A hand is holding an LG remote.
  • StanbyME Go is placed on the patio table, and the screen is set on table mode, displaying the home screen. A man is about to touch one of the apps, while a woman is chilling out.

A man is carrying the LG StanbyME Go thanks to its carry bag design.

Briefcase Design

Entertainment on the Go

The briefcase design with handle makes the StanbyME Go the perfect screen to take on the go to your next getaway, camping trip, or wherever your travels take you. The hard case protects the screen and makes it easy to store.

Close-up of LG StanbyME Go. The product is placed on a table, and the screen rotated horizontally. A hand is touching an icon.

27” FHD Touchscreen

Touch, swipe, and enjoy

An intuitive touch screen lets you control StanbyME Go with ease.* Swipe down to control brightness, volume, and power. Swipe up to instantly return to the home screen. When the screen is out of reach, a handy remote lets you stay in control from the comfort of your seat.

*Touch screen functionality varies by app and may not be supported by all apps.

The LG StanbyME Go is placed in front of a tent, and the screen displays one of the relaxing themes--a fireplace. On the left top corner, built-in battery icon is shown.

Built-in Battery

Free to Roam

Say goodbye to power cords and hello to cordless freedom with StanbyME Go’s built-in battery that lasts up to 3 hours.* Watch movies on the beach, tailgate at the big game, or enjoy family time in the backyard. The StanbyME Go goes wherever you need to be entertained.

*The battery run time applies in Home Mode, Volume Level 10 and continuous video streaming. This will vary depending on settings, usage and other factors.

Front view of LG StanbyME Go. The product is placed in the car, the screen rorated horizontally, showing home screen. On the bottom-left side of the image, military spec icon is shown.

Military Standards

Military-grade durability

Average bumps and thumps can’t stop the LG StanbyME Go. Its durability has passed five military standard tests—high temperature, blowing dust, shock and more.*

Military spec icons are shown. From left, shock, high&low temperature, low pressure, dust, salt fog, vibration.

*Compliant with the following methods of MIL Standard (MIL-STD-810H:2019):

Vibration: Tested in accordance with method 514.8 category 4, procedure 1. Packaged product, test duration of 60 minutes per axis (X,Y and Z-axis) while the unit is turned OFF.

High Temperature: Tested in accordance with method 501.7, while the briefcase open.

Procedure I: Total test duration of 168 hours, 7 cycles at 30-63oC. Procedure II: Total Test Duration of  of 72 hours, 3 cycles at 30-43oC.

Low Temperature: Tested in accordance with method 502.7 while the briefcase open. Procedure I: Total test duration of 24 hours at-25oC.                              

Procedure II: Total Test Duration of  of 24 hours at -21oC.

Shock: Tested in accordance with method 516.8, procedure I, functional shock. Repeated test shock (3x) at different test direction ±X,±Y and ±Z- axis).

Dust: Tested in accordance with method 510.7, procedure I, Blowing Dust.  Tested while the unit is OFF, using a dust less than 150 microns for a total of exposure of 15hr while the product case is open.

Low Pressure (Altitude): Tested in accordance with method 500.6, procedure I and II while the briefcase is open. Each test has a duration of 1 hour at 23oC.

Adjustable Screen

View it your way

Use landscape mode for movies, rotate it 90 degrees to scroll through social media in portrait mode, or lay it flat in table mode for board games and music.*

A stroboscopic image of the LG StanbyME Go. As it moves forward to right side, the screen rotates from horizontal to vertical.

*Portrait viewing may not be supported by all apps and may work differently depending on the app used.

Turntable Music Skins

Jazz up your room

Decorate your space with turntable music skins. Choose from modern white, retro wood, and three pastel colours.

Father and son plays chess game through the LG StanbyME Go. In the middle of the image, Chess game icon is shown.

Board Games

Play together

Use StanbyME Go as a board game table and play a variety of downloadable games.* No pieces to set up or cards to shuffle — just gather around and dive in.

*Games must be downloaded through the LG Content Store. Touch screen functionality varies by app and may not be supported by all apps.

The LG StanbyME Go is placed in the garden, and the screen shows under the sea. In front of the screen a cat is sitting on a stool, trying to catch a turtle in the screen.

Relaxing Themes

Set the mood

Create ambiance with eight included themes like a cozy crackling fireplace or a beach scene with the sound of crashing waves.

Streaming Entertainment

All your favourites in one place

With streaming services built-in, StanbyME Go lets you enjoy your favourite content without the hassle of connecting to an external device.*

OTT streaming services icon are placed in a row. From left-top; Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO NOW,YouTubeTV, Disney+. And Apple TV+.

*Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.

 Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Portable Movie Magic

Experience the magic of cinematic viewing wherever you go. StanbyME Go comes loaded with Dolby Vision for extraordinary colour, contrast, and brightness, plus Dolby Atmos for wrap-around sound.* Four speakers and 20 watts of power bring crisp music and clear dialogue.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos® and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect.

LG StanbyME Go is placed on the pastel colored table with left side forward. On top of the image, the brighness icon is shown. To illustrate auto brightness control feature, half of the image is bright and the other half is dimmed.

Auto Brightness Control

Standout in the Sunshine

From sunrise to sunset and any time in-between. The Outdoor Brightness setting  automatically adjusts the screen's brightness to make sure your image looks good all day long.*

*Must be enabled via screen settings.

Rear view of the LG StanbyME Go, and it's placed right in front of the patio table. A woman is chilling out on the beach chair, control the screen with her voice. To illustrate this, a speech bubble with Hi, LG text is shown on the right side of her.

Hands-Free Voice Control

Just say the word

Use your voice to control StanbyME Go hands-free.*

*Must be enabled via screen settings. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

Close-up of the LG StanbyME Go, showing the built-in compartments. An LG remote is placed inside of the smaller compartment, and the power cable is located below. A caution label is attached inside the pocket.

Accessory Compartment

All-in-One Carry Bag

It’s all in there - remote and power cable.* All you have to do is carry your screen.

*Overseas model shown.

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    FHD

  • Display Resolution

    Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α7 AI Processor Gen5

  • AI Upscaling

    Resolution Upscaler

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG (2K)

  • Picture Mode

    8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Grey Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colours

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806084560780

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ready

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Front Firing

  • Speaker System

    4.0 channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 1)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Input

    1ea

  • USB Input

    1ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 22

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ready

  • Magic Remote Control

    Ready

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

REGULATORY

  • Energy Star Rating

    4.0

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year - Parts and Labour

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Basic Remote

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

