LG StanbyME Go 27 inch Portable Smart Touch Screen with Briefcase Design

*Compliant with the following methods of MIL Standard (MIL-STD-810H:2019):

Vibration: Tested in accordance with method 514.8 category 4, procedure 1. Packaged product, test duration of 60 minutes per axis (X,Y and Z-axis) while the unit is turned OFF.

High Temperature: Tested in accordance with method 501.7, while the briefcase open.

Procedure I: Total test duration of 168 hours, 7 cycles at 30-63oC. Procedure II: Total Test Duration of of 72 hours, 3 cycles at 30-43oC.

Low Temperature: Tested in accordance with method 502.7 while the briefcase open. Procedure I: Total test duration of 24 hours at-25oC.

Procedure II: Total Test Duration of of 24 hours at -21oC.

Shock: Tested in accordance with method 516.8, procedure I, functional shock. Repeated test shock (3x) at different test direction ±X,±Y and ±Z- axis).

Dust: Tested in accordance with method 510.7, procedure I, Blowing Dust. Tested while the unit is OFF, using a dust less than 150 microns for a total of exposure of 15hr while the product case is open.

Low Pressure (Altitude): Tested in accordance with method 500.6, procedure I and II while the briefcase is open. Each test has a duration of 1 hour at 23oC.