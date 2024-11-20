We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" Full HD Interactive Hospitality TV
All Spec
PANEL
-
Size
42"
-
Contrast Ratio
1450:1
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Viewing Angle
178/178 (HxV)
-
Life Time
60,000 Hours
VIDEO
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
16:9/Just scan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom/Full Wide
-
Enhanced Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Digital Comb Filter
Yes
-
Colour Temperature Control
Cool/Medium/Warm
-
Picture Mode
7 Modes (Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sport/Game/Expert 1/Expert 2)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Surround System
Infinite Sound
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decorder
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power Consumption (Standby)
1W ↓
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Normal)
165W
WARRANTY
-
Length
3 Year Standard Commercial Warranty
INPUTS / OUTPUTS
-
RF In
1
-
AV In
1
-
Componant In (Y,PB,PR) + Audio
1 (480i/480p/576i/576p/720p/1080i/1080p) - 1080p : 60p/50p
-
External Speaker Out
1 (3W/Stereo/8Ω)
-
External Speaker Out Control
1
-
HDMI Input
2 (480p/576p/720p/1080i) - 1 Port PC Mode
-
RGB In (D-Sub 15 Pin) - PC
1
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
RS-232C (Control/SVC)
1
-
Digital Audio Out
1 (Optical)
-
USB In (Side)
1 (MP3/JPEG/DivX)
-
Headphone Out
1
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.