42" (106cm) Full HD LED LCD TV
All Spec
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Surround System
Infinite 3D Surround
-
Sound Mode
Yes (5 Modes)
-
Speaker Type
Invisible Speaker
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
1 way - 2 Speakers
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (4 - incl. 1 x ARC)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
1012mm x 683mm x 255mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
1012mm x 617mm x 29.9mm
-
VESA Size
400mm x 400mm
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
13.2kg
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
15.5kg
GENERAL
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
-
Energy Rating*
6.0 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
-
Wall Bracket (Optional)
LSW400BG
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
LG Smart TV
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Magic Motion Remote Control Ready
Yes (Optional)
-
USB 2.0
Yes (DivX HD,JPEG,MP3)
-
Wi-Fi Ready
Yes (*Wi-Fi dongle (AN-WF100) is required for wireless access and will need to be purchased separately)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Plus)
-
DLNA
Yes
-
AV Mode
Yes
-
AV Input Navigation
Yes
-
Input Labelling
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
(All HDMI)
-
Time Machine (DVR) Ready
Yes
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
42" (106cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080p
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
5,000,000:1
-
Category
Smart TV
-
Display Type
LED
-
Screen Refresh Rate
TruMotion 100Hz
-
Response Time
2.4ms
