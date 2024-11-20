We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47" (119cm) Full HD 3D LCD TV with Full LED Backlights
All Spec
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Surround System
Infinite Sound
-
Sound Mode
Yes (5 Modes)
-
Speaker Type
Invisible Speaker
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2 way - 3 Speakers
-
Auto Volume Leveller
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
AV Input
Yes (1, 3.5mm)
-
Component Input
Yes (1, 3.5mm)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
1085.9x710.6x255mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
1085.9x654.2x31.6mm
-
VESA Size
200mm x 200mm
GENERAL
-
Warranty
3 Years (Parts & Labour)
-
Weight with Stand
26.7kg
-
Weight without Stand
22.1kg
-
Energy Rating*
5.5 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes (DivX HD,JPEG,MP3)
-
DLNA
Yes
-
NetCast
Yes
-
Energy Saving Mode
Yes
-
AV Mode
Yes
-
AV Input Navigation
Yes
-
Input Labelling
Yes
-
Spot Control (Local Dimming)
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
(All HDMI)
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
47" (119cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080p
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
10,000,000:1
-
3D Built In
Yes
-
Display Type
Full LED
-
Screen Refresh Rate
TruMotion 400Hz
-
Response Time
2ms
