We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49 inch FULL HD TV with Netflix
All Spec
DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Type (OLED/LED)
LED/LCD
-
Screen size (Inch/cm)
49" (123cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Field Refresh Rate (Hz)
50
-
Processor
Dual-Core
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Screen Design
Flat
-
Colour Bit Depth
8-bit
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
Yes
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2 (Single)
-
Picture Modes
8 (Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Soccer, Game, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
-
Resolution Upscaling
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
USB Video Playback Formats
ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV (H.264, MPEG-4, HEVC)/ MKV (MPEG-2, MPEG-4, H.264, VP8, VP9, HEVC)/TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 1920x1080p@60p 40Mbps)
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
-
Smart TV Operating System
Streaming Apps
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (802.11.ac)
-
FreeviewPlus (HbbTV)
Yes
-
Netflix
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
Intel® Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Audio Output
10W
-
Sound Channels
2.0ch
-
Audio Decoder
WMA/MPEG-1/MPEG-2/MP3/Dolby Digital/Dolby Digital Plus/LPCM/ADPCM/DTS/DTS-HD/AAC
-
Surround Mode
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Sound Modes
6 (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Soccer, Music, Game)
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI 1.3
Yes (2)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
RF Antenna Input
Yes (1)
-
Component/Composite Input
Yes (Shared)
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes (1)
-
Digital (Optical) Audio Output
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS/REGULATORY
-
VESA size
300 x 300
-
Energy Star Rating
5 Stars
-
EAN
8806087617399
WARRANTY
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.