60" (152cm) Full HD Plasma TV
All Spec
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
ISM (Image Sticking Minimisation)
Yes (Normal/Orbiter/Colour Wash)
-
USB DivX HD
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes (All HDMI)
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
60" (152cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080p
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
Display Type
Plasma
-
600Hz Max Sub-field Driving
Yes
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker Type
1 way - 2 speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
-
Sound Optimiser
Yes (3 Modes)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
1387mm x 875mm x 340mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
1387mm x 822mm x 70mm
-
VESA Size
400mm x 400mm
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
34.5kg
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
37.7kg
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input 1.4
Yes (1)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (1)
GENERAL
-
Warranty
TV (1 Year Parts & Labour), Accessory (1 Year Parts & Labour)
-
Energy Rating*
5.5 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
