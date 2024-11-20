We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47" Commercial LED LCD TV
All Spec
PANEL
Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
Frame Rate
50Hz
Life Span (Typical)
60,000 hrs
BLU Type (backlight)
LED
Viewing Angle
178/178 (HxV)
VIDEO
Aspect Ratio Correction
8 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom 1)
Just Scan 0% over scan
HDMI/Component/RF 1080i/1080p/720p
Colour Temperature Control
Cool/Medium/Warm
Picture Status Mode
8 Modes (Intelligent Sensor/Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sport/XD Engine/Game/isf Expert 1/isf Expert 2
AUDIO
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
Surround System
Infinite Sound
Sound Mode
5 Modes (Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game)
Clear Voice II
Yes
INTERFACES
RF In
Yes
-
AV In
Yes (2)
-
HDMI In
Yes
-
RS-232C
1 (Control/Service)
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
Yes (1)
HDMI Input
480p/576p/720p/1080i/1080p) - 1 Port PC Mode (x2)
RGB Input
D-Sub 15 Pin - PC
PC Audio Input
Yes
Component In (Y,PB,PR) + Audio
480i/480p/576i/576p/720p/1080i/1080p - 1080p: 60p/50p (x2)
Headphone Out
Yes
USB 2.0
MP3/JPEG/DivX
POWER CONSUMPTION
Power Consumption (Maximum)
140W
Power Consumption (Standby)
0.12W
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Consumption (Home Use mode)
87.5W
Comparative Energy Consumption
320kWh/annum
Energy Rating (Stars)
7.0
Super Efficiency Rating
Yes
DIMENSIONS
TV with stand (WxHxD)
1108 x 746 x 256mm
-
TV without stand (WxHxD)
1108 x 677 x 30.4mm
Weight
18.7kg (without stand), 20.9kg (with stand)
