55 Inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4k Smart TV

Key Features
- Advanced AI picture and sound powered by the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen 2.
- Brightness Booster Ultimate - The power behind LG's brightest 4K OLED TVs.
- Features One Wall Design plus slim wall mount & pedestal stand included.
- Immersive movies and gaming with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos, NVIDIA G-Sync & AMD FreeSync Premium®.^^
- webOS smart features, including AI Search, AI Picture Wizard, Google Cast & Apple AirPlay 2.^
- 5 year Limited Panel Warranty. 1 year product warranty incl. panel (parts & labour) + 4 year panel replacement warranty (parts only). Terms apply.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)
-
Wide Colour Gamut
OLED Colour
-
Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Audio Output
60W
-
Speaker System
4.2 Channel
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1222 x 703 x 27.2
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
16.8
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)
-
Wide Colour Gamut
OLED Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
AI Upscaling
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
10 modes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
AI Picture Pro
Yes
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 165Hz)
-
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
-
Response Time
Less than 0.1ms
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Grey Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colours
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1222 x 703 x 27.2
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1222 x 742/787 x 263
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1360 x 810 x 172
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
485 x 263
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
16.8
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
22.1
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
27.1
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 200
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
8806096319031
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Object Remastering)
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
60W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
4.2 Channel
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (4 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
-
USB Input
3ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
LG Channels
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
REGULATORY
-
Energy Star Rating
4.5
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Parts and Labor (including Panel) + 4 Years Panel Replacement (Parts Only)
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable)
