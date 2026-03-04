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55 Inch LG OLED AI B6 4K Smart TV 2026

55 Inch LG OLED AI B6 4K Smart TV 2026

OLED55B6PSA
The front view of the LG OLED AI B6, released in 2026, displays an image of layered, multicolored forms, featuring Perfect Black & Perfect Color, along with the World’s No.1 OLED TV for 13 Years badge.
LG OLED AI B6 shown in front and side views highlights a 65-inch display with a 1449 mm-wide screen, an overall height of 832 mm, and an ultra-slim 45.9 mm depth without a stand.
LG OLED AI B6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.
LG OLED AI B6’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG OLED AI B6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG Shield, applied to LG OLED AI B6, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG OLED AI B6 compares 144Hz vs 60Hz in a motorcycle racing game, showing the 144Hz panel as ultra-smooth and tear-free. NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos appear at top left.
LG OLED AI B6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a rainbow-toned landscape with layered mountain forms on screen.
The front view of the LG OLED AI B6, released in 2026, displays an image of layered, multicolored forms, featuring Perfect Black & Perfect Color, along with the World’s No.1 OLED TV for 13 Years badge.
LG OLED AI B6 shown in front and side views highlights a 65-inch display with a 1449 mm-wide screen, an overall height of 832 mm, and an ultra-slim 45.9 mm depth without a stand.
LG OLED AI B6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.
LG OLED AI B6’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG OLED AI B6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG Shield, applied to LG OLED AI B6, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
LG OLED AI B6 compares 144Hz vs 60Hz in a motorcycle racing game, showing the 144Hz panel as ultra-smooth and tear-free. NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos appear at top left.
LG OLED AI B6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a rainbow-toned landscape with layered mountain forms on screen.

Key Features

  • AI enhanced picture and sound powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen3.
  • Perfect Black & True Colour for deep contrast and brilliant colours, even in bright rooms.
  • An immersive cinema experience with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos.**
  • Advanced gameplay with up to 144Hz VRR, NVIDIA G-Sync & AMD FreeSync Premium®.^
  • Award‑winning webOS with Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, Google Cast & Apple AirPlay.^^
  • Security updates received until 31 December 2030.
More
2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Cybersecurity category for LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards – 2026 Honouree

LG Shield-Applied TV OS Platform

2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category for Multi-AI

CES Innovation Awards – 2026 Honouree

Multi-AI architecture

AVForums Editor’s Choice badge as Best Smart TV System for 8 consecutive years, including 2025/26

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2025/26

"8 Years As The Best Smart TV System"

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Why LG OLED B6?

LG OLED AI B6, featuring Perfect Black & Perfect Color, shows a split planetary scene contrasting weaker blacks on the left with clearer detail, deeper blacks, and more vivid color expression on the right.

Perfect Black & True Colour

LG OLED AI B6 for unbeatable gameplay in 4K 144Hz shows a high-speed motorcycle racing game in motion, with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos displayed at the top.

Advanced Gameplay in 4K 144Hz^

LG OLED AI B6 with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning webOS

LG OLED AI B6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalisation

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

LG Shield

Perfect Black & True Colour

Perfect Black and True Colour in any light

Deep contrast and vivid accuracy, even in bright rooms.

LG OLED AI B6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.

LG OLED AI B6 shows a split-screen planet-and-stars scene, comparing an anti-glare matte display with its Perfect Black & Perfect Color display for clearer picture quality in any light, supported by UL certification and Intertek certifications for color volume and color fidelity.

*Colour volume testing is capable of producing results greater than 100%. 100% Colour Volume independently tested in accordance with Intertek Test Specification to the DCI-P3 colour space with D65 white point.

alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

Advanced AI engine

Enjoy a personalised, responsive viewing experience. Powered by the alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3, LG TV uses AI to adapt picture and sound to your preferences, delivering detailed 4K visuals, balanced audio and rich colour with smooth, intelligent performance.*

LG OLED AI B6’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

LG OLED AI B6’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU up to x5.0 faster, CPU 10% faster processing, and 20% larger memory capacity.

*Image quality dependent on source material.

Why LG AI TV?

*Image and sound quality dependent on source material.

AI HDR Remastering

HDR-inspired picture upgrade

Enjoy rich, realistic visuals from everyday content. AI automatically optimises colour, brightness and contrast, elevating standard picture quality to High Dynamic Range-like levels.*

*Image quality dependent on source material.

Fast, easy searching with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Find content and web information fast, with AI-powered search. Simply say what you're looking for, select your preferred AI model, and access a wide range of relevant results delivered by multiple connected AIs.^^

Your personal content curator

Thriller, rom-com, action or drama. Your past voice searches help your LG TV recommend new shows and movies to watch.*  

Your TV, your way

Find what matters to you, all in the one place. With your Voice ID account set up, your LG TV can identify your speech through the remote and take you straight to your My Page, where calendar, weather and content and recommendations are curated around you.*

^^Wi-Fi network and subscription service may be required. Services are subject to change. Acceptance of terms and privacy policies is required to use smart features.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command. Requires account registration, as features are linked to individual user accounts.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

**Requires account registration, as features are linked to individual user accounts.

webOS Re:New Program

Keep pace with the latest updates

Stay up to date through handy features and technologies, with webOS upgrades over 5 years.*

*The webOS Re:New Program supports upgrades over 5 years. Customers receive 5 versions of webOS including the version installed at purchase. Features are subject to change and some feature, application and service updates may vary by model.

AI Magic Remote

Take charge with an intelligent remote

What you want, right at your fingertips. Access and command AI features via dedicated buttons, jump into your favourite app via a hotkey, and use the scroll wheel to make content searches fast and fun.*

LG OLED AI B6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

LG OLED AI B6 features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

*Internet connection required. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.

True Cinema, preserved in faithful detail

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended. By optimising images to surrounding light levels and disabling motion smoothing and sharpness settings, FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light Compensation (ALC) helps preserve the director's vision. Combined with ultra-vivid images from Dolby Vision*, movies can appear true to their original form.

Dolby Atmos

Feel like you're in the centre of all the action, with immersive 360° audio that moves around and above you.*

*Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. FILMMAKER MODE™ Ambient Light Compensation is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect. Image simulated for illustrative purpose.

LG Channels

Stream over 150 channels. Free.

Experience a world of entertainment on LG Channels. Discover more than 150 FREE channels of content, from sports, lifestyle, pop culture, music and more. On LG TV, there’s plenty for everyone.*

*LG Channels is compatible with LG TV models from 2018 onwards. Internet connection will be required to access the LG Channels. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Channels are subject to change at any time without notice. Some channels may be ad supported.

Why LG OLED Gaming TV?

Ultra-smooth and seamless gameplay

Experience 4K 144Hz with NVIDIA G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSyncTM

Level up your game. Up to 144Hz with VRR delivers sharp, fluid motion, supported by NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium for stable gameplay with minimal tearing. Ultra-low input lag help keeps every move responsive.^

LG OLED AI B6 compares 144Hz vs 60Hz in a motorcycle racing game, showing the 144Hz panel as ultra-smooth and tear-free. NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos appear at top left.

LG OLED AI B6 compares 144Hz vs 60Hz in a motorcycle racing game, showing the 144Hz panel as ultra-smooth and tear-free. NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium logos appear at top left.

^Ultra High Speed cable, compatible content and game console or PC graphics card required for HFR gaming at 40Hz–144hz. 144Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content. G-SYNC® features require a compatible GPU.

Stay competitive, with near-instant 0.1ms response

Keep reactions sharp when it matters most. With a 0.1ms pixel response time and ALLM for ultra-low latency, LG OLED responds rapidly to your commands, keeping fast gameplay clear, controlled and precise.

Immersive gameplay with HGiG and ClearMR 9000

Discover deep, immersive gameplay with visuals that stay remarkably accurate and clear. HGiG keeps HDR tone mapping true to the creator’s intent while ClearMR 9000 minimises motion blur for crisp clarity in fast scenes.

LG OLED evo AI C6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

LG OLED evo AI C6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Elite 4K 120Hz HDR cloud gaming

Play 4K up to 120Hz HDR games on your TV without an extra device through NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, enjoy high-end cloud gaming with GeForce RTX 5080 performance.*

*NVIDIA GeForce NOW requires a subscription and a compatible controller (both sold separately). Stream on supported devices and Smart TVs with the NVIDIA GeForce NOW app. A high-speed internet connection is required (ISP charges may apply). 

Wireless control that feels instant
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
Wireless control that feels instant
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

Wireless control that feels instant

Enjoy seamless, responsive control that can feel just like a wired connection. Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support can reduce input delay to less than 3.0ms, for responsive, high-performance cloud gaming.*

Unlock epic gaming titles

Play thousands of games directly through your compatible LG TV via webOS apps, Xbox app and GeForce NOW. From popular titles to casual games playable with your remote, there’s something for everyone.^

Fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

Customise your gaming experience easily, with Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control, and Game Optimiser to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimise gaming sessions with ease.

*Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency (ULL) feature works exclusively with compatible BT ULL controller. In ULL mode, you can connect only one controller, which may impact the use of other connected Bluetooth devices. For optimal performance, it is recommended to use either an Ethernet connection or 5GHz Wi-Fi. Gaming controller is sold separately.

^Internet connection required. Subscription and data costs apply. Content, features and third-party services will vary from time to time without notice. Compatible controller required, sold separately.

Why is LG OLED a great choice for design enthusiasts?

Slim. Seamless. Designed to fit your space

With narrow bezels and an ultra-thin profile, your TV screen can take centre stage. The uninterrupted, edge-to-edge silhouette presents a clean aesthetic, designed to blend into any room.

LG OLED AI B6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a rainbow-toned landscape with layered mountain forms on screen.

LG OLED AI B6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a rainbow-toned landscape with layered mountain forms on screen.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

LG OLED evo AI C6 is wall-mounted in a styled living space, featuring an ultra-slim design with narrow bezels, and it displays a riverside cityscape at sunset on screen.

Smart Connectivity

Home Hub, your convenient smart home platform

Connect and control your smart devices with ease. Beyond screen sharing and streaming, Home Hub lets you manage compatible Matter IoT devices from Google Home, Apple Home, and ThinQ from one intuitive platform.* 

*Refer to the LG Home Hub website for the list of compatible devices: https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/lg-tv-2026/

Immerse yourself in every sports match

LG Soundbar elevates every scene with fuller surround sound

WOW Orchestra

LG TV and LG Sound Bar work as one, for exhilarating soundscapes

A winning combination. WOW Orchestra uses the speakers in your LG TV and compatible LG Sound Bar* at the same time to create impactful sound. Hear crisp, clear dialogue that appears to come directly from the characters on screen.

LG OLED evo AI C6 with WOW Orchestra and WOWCAST displays a concert scene with a soundbar below the screen, while graphic sound waves extend across the living room to convey synchronized, wireless surround sound.

*LG Sound bar sold separately. For the full list of compatible TV and sound bar models, visit lg.com/au/wow-orchestra-interface

Print

Key Specs

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

    4K OLED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • AUDIO - Audio Output

    20W

  • AUDIO - Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1228 x 708 x 45.9

  • DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    14.3

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

  • AI Upscaling

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Yes

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Grey Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colours

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1228 x 708 x 45.9

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1228 x 776 x 218

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1360 x 810 x 172

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    1069 x 218

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    14.3

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    14.5

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    19.5

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 200

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806096685679

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Object Remastering Pro)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • AI Magic Remote

    Built-In

  • AI Voice ID

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • LG Shield

    Yes

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • My Page

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

REGULATORY

  • Energy Star Rating

    5.0

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Parts & Labor

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable)

CYBER SECURITY

  • Security Update

    This product will receive security updates until 31 December 2030. For details on how to report security issues, visit https:/lgsecurity.lge.com.

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

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