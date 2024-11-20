We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Which QNED TV is the one for you?
Explore the full LG QNED MiniLED TV lineup and find the model that's right for you. Our expertly designed new Mini LED TV comes in a variety of sizes and specifications, all complete with Quantum Dot NanoCell display.
QNED99 : Our best-in-class 8K LG QNED MiniLED TV
Big size meets big performance in our state-of-the-art 8K QNED MiniLED TV. Whether you're a cinephile, sports fan, or gamer, if you're looking for an outstanding LG LED/LCD TV experience, then this is the TV for you.
QNED96 : A great all-round 8K LG QNED MiniLED TV
If you're looking for a more accessible 8K QNED MiniLED TV then look no further. HDMI 2.1* support ensures immersive gameplay, the latest Dolby solutions deliver a powerful movie experience, and a sleek, minimal bezel design means that this TV has something for everyone.
*QNED96 supports up to 48Gbps bandwidth, allowing up to 4K 120Hz 4:4:4 RGB @ 12 bits per component OR 8K 60Hz 4:2:0 YCbCr @ 12 bits per component
QNED91 : Our best 4K LG 4K QNED MiniLED TV
If you want a stunning 4K TV that's great for movies, sports, and gaming, then our best 4K QNED MiniLED TV is the one for you. The innovative display looks spectacular, while AMD FreeSyncTM Premium, VRR, and the latest HDMI 2.1* specifications keep you up to speed with the latest games.
*QNED91 supports up to 40Gbps bandwidth, allowing up to 4K 120Hz 4:4:4 RGB @ 10 bits per component
Expand to find the right TV for you.
QNED Cinema,
Show-stopping Performance
LG QNED MiniLED delivers a breathtakingly cinematic performance. Stunning blacks and a bright display produce a picture that is enhanced in almost every way, for a new level of immersion. This is a TV that will take your breath away every single time.
QNED Gaming,
Packed with perks
LG MiniLED TVs host a range of features to power up your gaming experience. QNED / IPS screen and Game Optimiser deliver smooth, life like gameplay while our MiniLED display's improved brightness and blacks deliver accuracy. Experience everything you play with an unreal level of realism.
QNED Sport,
TV in unbeatable form
A large screen showing rich accurate colours brings the full stadium atmosphere into your home, ensuring you always have the best seat in the house.