LG QNED91 Series 65 inch 4K TV w/ Quantum Dot, NanoCell & Mini LED Technology

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG QNED91 Series 65 inch 4K TV w/ Quantum Dot, NanoCell & Mini LED Technology

65QNED91TPA

LG QNED91 Series 65 inch 4K TV w/ Quantum Dot, NanoCell & Mini LED Technology

(3)
A front view of the LG QNED TV
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Type

    LED/LCD

  • Screen size

    65" (164cm)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Motion Rate

    Tru Motion 200 with backlight scanning

  • HDR Format1

    Dolby VisionTM, HDR10, HLG

  • Dolby Vision IQ™1

    Yes

  • HDR10 Pro1

    Yes

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Yes

  • Nano Colour

    Yes (Pro - Quantum Dot & NanoCell Plus)

  • Backlight Type

    Mini LED

  • Local Dimming

    Yes (Fully Array Dimming Pro)

  • ULTRA Luminance

    Yes (Pro)

  • Picture Modes

    9 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, APS, Cinema, Cricket, Game Optimiser, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

  • HDR Picture Modes

    6 (Vivid, Standard, FILMMAKER MODE™, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)

  • Dolby Vision™ Picture Modes

    5 (Vivid, Standard, Cinema Home, Cinema, Game Optimiser)

  • Colour Bit Depth

    10-bit

  • Image Processor

    α7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K

  • Tuner

    MPEG-2/4 DVB-T2 (Single)

  • Resolution Upscaling²

    4K Upscaler

  • AI Picture

    Yes

  • AI Brightness

    Yes (HDR)

  • Auto Genre Selection

    Yes (Dolby Vision content only)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Motion Pro (Black Frame Insertion)

    Yes (Pro)

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • High Frame Rate (HFR)3

    Yes (HDMI: 4K@120fps)

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Control⁴

    Yes

  • Electronic Programme Guide (SI - 8 days)

    Yes

  • User Guide (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Time Machine Compatible⁵

    Yes

  • Time Shift5

    Yes

  • Universal Remote Feature⁶

    Yes

  • Video Playback Formats

    ASF/WMV/AVI (Xvid, H.264/AVC)/ MP4/M4v/MOV(H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, HEVC), AV1/ MKV (MPEG2, MPEG-4, H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, HEVC, AV1) TS/TRP/TP/MTS/MPG/3GP/3G2/MPEG/DAT/VOB/HEVC (Up to 3840x2160 @ 120p) / AV1 (Up to 3840x2160 @ 60p)

  • Music Playback Formats

    MP3/WAV/WMA/OGG/FLAC

  • Photo Playback Formats

    JPEG/PNG/BMP

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Sports Alert7

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

GAMING FEATURES

  • Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)8

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync® Premium10

    Yes

  • HGiG Mode

    Yes

  • Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES

  • ThinQ11

    Yes

  • Smart TV Operating System

    webOS 6.0 Smart TV

  • Hey Google (Google Assistant)12

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa Built in12

    Yes

  • Works with Apple HomeKit12

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (802.11ac)

  • Web Browser13

    Yes

  • FreeviewPlus (HbbTV)14

    Yes

  • Smart Speaker Compatible16

    Yes

SMART SHARE FEATURES

  • Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Smart Share (Miracast)18

    Yes (PIP/Full Screen)

  • Smartphone Remote App19

    LG ThinQ

  • Works with Apple AirPlay20

    Yes

AUDIO FEATURES

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Audio Decoder

    HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X, LPCM, MPEG-1, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3 (Dolby Digital+) AC-4 (Dolby Atmos)

  • Virtual Surround

    Dolby Atmos

  • WiSA Speaker 2.1ch Compatible21

    Yes

  • Sound Modes

    7 (AI Sound, Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Cricket (Sports), Music, Game Optimiser)

  • AI Sound

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Compatible22

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync (LG TV Bluetooth)23

    Yes

  • Enhanced Audio Return Channel23

    Yes (eARC)

  • LG TV Sound Mode Share (LG Soundbar Mode Control)23

    Yes

CONNECTIONS

  • HDMI24

    Yes (4)

  • USB

    Yes (2)

  • RF Antenna Input

    Yes (1)

  • Digital (Optical) Audio Output

    Yes (1)

  • LAN Port

    Yes (1)

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • TV with Stand (WxHxD)

    1452mm x 903mm x 336mm

  • TV without Stand (WxHxD)

    1452mm x 839mm x 45mm

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    831mm x 336mm

  • Net Weight with Stand (kg)

    30.3kg

  • Net Weight without Stand (kg)

    28.6kg

  • Carton (WxHxD)

    1600mm x 1070mm x 203mm

  • Gross weight of Carton (kg)

    37.5kg

  • VESA size

    400 x 400

  • Energy Star Rating

    5 Stars

  • EAN

    8806091398819

WARRANTY PERIOD

  • Warranty Period

    1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour

What people are saying

