50" (127cm) Full HD Smart 3D Plasma TV
All Spec
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
Active Shutter
-
3D Glasses
Yes (1 Pair Included)
-
3D
Yes
-
2D <-> 3D Conversion
Yes
-
2D to 3D Depth Control
20 Levels
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
-
Audio Return Channel
Yes (Through HDMI)
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2.0 Speaker System
-
Sound Optimiser
Yes (3 Modes)
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Web Browser
Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Adobe Flash plug-in is not compatible.)
-
Magic Remote Voice
Yes (Black) Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.
-
Processor
Dual Core
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature.)
-
Skype™
Yes (Video call camera (AN-VC400/AN-VC500) required and available for purchase seperately)
-
LG TV Remote App - webOS
Yes ('LG TV Remote - webOS' on compatible Android devices (Android 4.0+) and iOS devices (iOS 6.1+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes (All HDMI)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Time Machine II
1.6GB (USB Hard Drive (min. 40Gb) required for longer recordings)
-
Photo Mode
Yes
-
Intel® Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)
-
2nd Display
Yes (2nd Display feature minimum required Android (Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0+) or iOS (iOS 5.0+))
-
MHL (Mobile HD Link)
Yes (1x HDMI Input) MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required (sold separately).
-
DivX HD
Yes
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
HDMI Input
Yes (2)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
1168mm x 755mm x 293mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
1168mm x 699mm x 57mm
-
VESA Size
400mm x 400mm
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
24.7kg
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
26.1kg
GENERAL
-
Warranty
TV (1 Year Parts & Labour), Accessory (1 Year Parts & Labour)
-
Energy Rating*
5.5 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
50" (127cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080p
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
3,000,000:1
-
3D Built In
Yes (Active Shutter)
-
Display Type
Plasma
-
Protective Skin Glass
Yes
