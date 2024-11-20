We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" (139cm) Full HD Smart 3D LED LCD TV
All Spec
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX HD
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature)
-
LG Tag On (TV to Phone)
Yes (1 x NFC Tag Included.) An NFC enabled Smartphone required.
-
LG TV Remote App
Yes (LG TV Remote App on compatible Android (Froyo 2.2+) and iOS devices (iOS 5.0+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)
-
Intel® Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)
-
Time Machine II
1.6GB (USB Hard Drive (min. 40Gb) required for longer recordings)
-
Skype™
Yes (Video call camera (AN-VC400/AN-VC500) required and available for purchase seperately)
-
Processor
Dual Core
-
Magic Remote Voice
Yes (White) Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes (All HDMI)
-
2nd Display
Yes (2nd Display feature minimum required Android (Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0+) or iOS (iOS 5.0+))
-
MHL (Mobile HD Link)
Yes (1x HDMI Input) MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required (sold separately).
-
Web Browser
Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply.)
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
Dual Play
Yes (2 Glasses Included)
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
55" (139cm)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080p
-
3D Built In
Yes (Passive)
-
Backlight Type
LED Plus
-
Screen Refresh Rate
MCI 800 (200Hz Screen Refresh Rate)
-
Local Dimming
Yes
AUDIO
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2.1
-
Audio Output
12W + 12W + Woofer
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
-
Sound Optimiser
Yes (3 Modes)
-
Audio Return Channel
Yes (Through HDMI)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
1233mm x 796mm x 316mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
1233mm x 727mm x 52mm
-
VESA Size
400mm x 400mm
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
23.1kg
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
20.3kg
GENERAL
-
Warranty
TV (1 Year Parts & Labour), Accessory (1 Year Parts & Labour)
-
Energy Rating*
9 Energy Star Rating (Old scale) 6 Energy Star Rating (2013) Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode.
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (3)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (3)
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
Cinema 3D (FPR)
-
2D <-> 3D Conversion
Yes
-
2D to 3D Depth Control
20 Levels
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
3D Glasses
Yes (4 Pairs Included)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.