We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49” (124cm) 4K Ultra HD 100Hz webOS Smart TV
All Spec
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
49" (124cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160p
-
Backlight Type
LED
-
MCI
500. Motion Clarity Index (MCI) is a dynamic indicator of the clarity of fast moving objects on LG TVs. MCI incorporates the panel frame rate, motion interpolation images processing and backlight scanning technology - all of which work together to reduce blur in fast moving video content like action movies and sports.
-
Screen Refresh Rate
100Hz
-
Local Dimming
Yes (12 zones)
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
Cinema 3D (FPR)
-
3D Glasses
Yes (4 Pairs Included)
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
2 way - 4 Speakers
-
Audio Decoder
Yes (Dolby Digital/DTS/AAC/PCM)
-
Audio Output
20W Total
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Web Browser
Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Adobe Flash plug-in is not compatible.)
-
Magic Remote Voice
Yes (Supports Australian English) (Voice recognition feature is not available in all languages and dialects. Actual performance may vary depending on the language spoken and surrounding environment including ambient noise.)
-
Processor
Dual Core Plus
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature.)
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Yes (MHL enabled Android Smartphone or Tablet & MHL cable required [sold separately].)
-
Time Machine
Yes (Dedicated USB Hard Drive - min. 40Gb - required for longer recordings and live playback function - sold separately. Internal memory capacity is 4.2GB)
-
Skype™
Compatible (Video call camera (AN-VC500) required and available for purchase seperately.)
-
Intel Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)
-
LG TV Remote App - webOS
Yes ('LG TV Remote - webOS' on compatible Android devices (Android 4.0+) and iOS devices (iOS 6.1+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)
-
Universal Remote
Yes (HDMI connected BD Players, Set-top/Cable box, Sound Bar and HTS) (Some brands not supported, check product for details.)
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
SmartShare (Network File Browser)
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (Uses Bluetooth 3.0 technology to send audio to compatible LG home audio products)
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/MKV/TS/TP
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide
Yes (Built-In)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dual Play
Yes (Glasses Sold Separately)
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
USB 3.0 Input
Yes (1)
-
HDMI Input
Yes (4)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
1093mm x 689mm x 242mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
1093mm x 646mm x 39mm
-
VESA Size
400mm x 400mm
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
17.5kg
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
18.2kg
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year (Parts & Labour)
-
Energy Rating*
3.5 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Smart TV powered by webOS
Yes
-
LG Smart TV
Yes
-
Time Machine
Yes
-
3D
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.