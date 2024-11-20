We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" (139cm) Twin Tuner 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
All Spec
CONVENIENCE FEATURES -
-
Web Browser
Yes (Internet connection required. Internet usage charges and conditions apply. Adobe Flash plug-in is not compatible.)
-
Magic Remote Voice
Yes
-
Processor
Dual Core Plus
-
Miracast
Yes (Miracast compatible Android device required for this feature)
-
Time Machine II
5GB (USB hard drive (Min 40Gb) required for longer recordings & Live Playback function (sold separately)
-
Skype™
Compatible (Video call camera (AN-VC500) required and available for purchase seperately.)
-
Intel Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes (Intel WiDi enabled PC must be in range of the TV.)
-
LG TV Remote App
Yes ('LG TV Remote - webOS' on compatible Android devices (Android 4.0+) and iOS devices (iOS 6.1+). Phone must be in range, on the same Wi-Fi network as the TV.)
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes (All HDMI)
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes (Wireless Sound Sync via bluetooth to 2013 LG Bluetooth products.)
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/ WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2/ MKV/TS/TP/MTS/M2TS/HEVC
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/JPS/MPO
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
Dual Play
Yes (2 Glasses Included)
-
Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
E-User Manual
Yes
-
2nd Display
Yes (2nd Display feature minimum required Android (Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0+) or iOS (iOS 5.0+))
-
MHL (Mobile HD Link)
Yes
TV SPECIFICATION
-
Screen Size
55" (139cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160p
-
MCI
1000. Motion Clarity Index (MCI) is a dynamic indicator of the clarity of fast moving objects on LG TVs. MCI incorporates the panel frame rate, motion interpolation images processing and backlight scanning technology - all of which work together to reduce blur in fast moving video content like action movies and sports.
-
3D Built In
Yes (Passive)
-
Backlight Type
Edge LED
-
Screen Refresh Rate
200Hz
-
Local Dimming
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Decoder
Yes (Dolby Digital/DTS/AAC/PCM)
-
Speaker System
5 (4 Forward + 1 Rear Woofer)
-
Audio Output
34W Total
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Sound Mode
Yes (6 Modes)
-
Sound Optimiser
Yes (3 Modes)
-
Audio Return Channel
Yes (Through HDMI)
DIMENSIONS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
1234mm x 790mm x 261mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
1234mm x 755mm x 50mm
-
VESA Size
400mm x 400mm
-
Weight (kg) without Stand
24.6kg
-
Weight (kg) with Stand
26.1kg
SIDE CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Input
Yes (3)
-
USB 2.0 Input
Yes (2)
-
USB 3.0 Input
Yes (1)
GENERAL
-
Warranty
TV (1 Year Parts & Labour), Accessory (1 Year Parts & Labour)
-
Energy Rating*
3.5 (*Star Rating is achieved when TV is used in Home Mode).
3D SPECIFICATION
-
3D Type
Cinema 3D (FPR)
-
2D <-> 3D Conversion
Yes
-
2D to 3D Depth Control
20 Levels
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
3D Glasses
Yes (4 Pairs Included)
