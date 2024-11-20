We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65 inch LG OLED TV - 4K UHD
All Spec
DISPLAY & PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Type (OLED/LED)
OLED
-
Screen size (Inch/cm)
65" (164cm)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Yes
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
ULTRA Luminance
Yes
-
Screen Design
Flat
-
Colour Bit Depth
10-Bit (Native)
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
Yes
-
Picture Modes
9
-
3D
Cinema 3D (FPR)
-
3D Glasses
Yes (2 Pairs Included)
-
Tuner
MPEG-2/4 DVB-T/2
-
Resolution Upscaling
6-Step Upscaler
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
Voice Commands
Yes
-
EPG (SI - 8 days)
Yes
-
User Guide (Built-in)
Yes
-
Time Machine Compatible (HDD Recording)
Yes
-
Universal Remote Feature
Yes (HDMI connected BD Players, Set-top/Cable box, Sound Bar and HTS)
-
USB Video Playback Formats
DivX (XViD, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC)/WMV/AVI/M4V/MOV/3GP/3G2//HEVC 60Fps (up to 2160p)/MKV/TS/TP
-
USB Music Playback Formats
MP3/WAV/OGG/WMA/DTS/Dolby Digital
-
USB Photo Playback Formats
JPEG/PNG/BMP
-
Simplink (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
-
Smart TV Operating System
webOS 2.0
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes (802.11 a/b/g/n)
-
4K UHD Streaming
Yes (Youtube, Netflix)
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
FreeviewPlus (HbbTV)
Yes
-
Netflix
Yes
-
My Channels
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Miracast
Yes
-
Intel® Wireless Display (WiDi)
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Compatible
AUDIO FEATURES
-
Audio Output
20W Total
-
harman/kardon® Design
Yes
-
Sound Channels
Stereo, 2-way, 4 speakers
-
Audio Decoder
DTS/Dolby Digital/AAC/PCM
-
Surround Mode
Ultra Surround
-
Sound Modes
6
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (Bluetooth)
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI 2.0a
3
-
USB 3.0 Input
1
-
USB 2.0 Input
2
-
RF Antenna Input
1
-
Component/Composite Input
Yes (Shared)
-
Headphone (3.5mm) Output
Yes
-
Digital (Optical) Audio Output
Yes (1)
-
LAN Port
Yes (1)
DIMENSIONS/REGULATORY
-
VESA size
Compatible with LG 'OTW150' wall bracket only
-
Energy Star Rating
5 ½ Stars
WARRANTY
-
Warranty Period
1 Year Warranty - Parts and Labour
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.