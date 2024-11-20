We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CordZero Canister with Smart Inverter Motor™
All Spec
DESIGN -
-
Vacuum Type
Cordless Canister Vacuum
-
Colour
Graphite
-
Type
Cordless
DIMENSIONS -
-
Product (W x D x H)
260mm x 352mm x 265mm
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
323mm x 594mm x 318mm
-
Weight - Unit Only
5.4kg
FLOOR TYPES -
-
Carpet
Yes
-
Hard Floor
Yes
BATTERY -
-
Type
Lithium Ion
-
Capacity / Voltage
80V
-
Run Time
up to 40 mins
-
Charge Time
4 Hours
PERFORMANCE -
-
Noise
80 dB (IEC)
-
Dust Bin Type
Polycarbonate
-
Dust Bin Capacity
0.9L
-
Suction Power
200AW
FEATURES (CANISTER) -
-
Carpet Pick Up Rate* (IEC)
81.80%
-
Exhaust Filter
4 Stage Carbon HEPA Filter
-
Filtration Layers
4
-
Allergy Certified
BAF
-
SLG (Dust Sealing Level)
4 Star
-
Control Type
Handle Button Control
-
Wand Type
Aluminium Telescopic
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
INCLUDED ACCESSORIES -
-
Included Accessories
Crevice Tool
-
Nozzle Accessories
Carpet / Hard Floor (NZ-87), Parquet Nozzle
EAN -
-
EAN
8806087262162
WARRANTY -
-
Parts & Labour
10 Years Parts Warranty on Motor 2 Years Part and Labour excluding Battery (12 Months on Battery)
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.