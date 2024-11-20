We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Powerful Cordless Handstick with AEROSCIENCE™ Technology
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN -
-
Vacuum Type
Cordless Handstick Vacuum
-
Colour
Black
-
Weight
2.7kg (Incl. Multi-Surface Nozzle)
DIMENSIONS -
-
Product (W x D x H)
260mm x 270mm x 1,120mm
BATTERY -
-
Type
Lithium Ion
-
Number of batteries
2
-
Capacity / Voltage
25.55V
-
Run Time
Normal Mode:
Without Power Drive Nozzle: Up to 40 minutes per battery
With Power Drive Nozzle: Up to 30 minutes per battery
Power Mode: Up to 9 minutes per battery
Turbo Mode: Up to 6 minutes per battery
-
Charge Time
3.5 Hours per Battery
PERFORMANCE -
-
Noise
86db (Turbo Mode)
-
Dust Bin Capacity
0.44L
FEATURES (HANDSTICK) -
-
Control Type
Thumb Touch Control
-
Height Adjustability
Adjustable telescopic pipe
-
Charging Indicator
Yes
-
Battery Remaining Indicator
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
INCLUDED ACCESSORIES -
-
Included Accessories
Multi-Surface Nozzle, Bedding Power Punch Nozzle, Combination Tool, Crevice Tool, 2x Batteries, Charging Station (Wall Mount/Floor Standing/Compact Mode)
EAN -
-
EAN
8806098079001
WARRANTY -
-
Handstick
2 Years Parts & Labour
-
Motor
10 Years Warranty*
* 2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only)
-
Battery
12 Months Warranty
