Key Features
LG All-in-One Tower features that you'll love
Free your hands from dust and mess
*Overseas model shown.
The graphic image shows the exterior of the triple filter and the location of the triple filter inside the vacuum cleaner.
Empty, store and charge in one place
LG ThinQ®
Important information is always on hand
ThinQ® helps to monitor and maintain your CordZero® by alerting you to check the status of the filters and when your battery is charged, as well as run diagnosis and cleaning history, all through a single app.*
*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphone. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.
Mighty performance with a light weight design
*Based on KTL Testing in accordance with IEC 62885-2 and IEC 62885-4, 280W reached when on Turbo Mode.
*Product videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Overseas model shown.
One nozzle for multiple surfaces
Easy to see, informative LCD Screen
More stick vacuum benefits
It shows the scene of compressing the dust in the vacuum cleaner head.
It shows the battery pack of the vacuum cleaner.
The graphic image shows the 5-Step Filtration System.
Image shows various components of the vacuum, including filters and dust bin immersed in water.
The graphic image shows the Smart Inverter Motor and the Axial Turbo Cyclone. In addition, the vacuum head and the head part are made transparent to show the Smart Inverter Motor installed from the inside.
*2 years parts and labour warranty on product and additional 8 years parts only warranty on motor. Product image is for illustrative purpose only.
A9X Handstick
Different nozzles for different needs
Versatile cleaning with trigger action detergent spray mopping, and rotating mop heads.
This image shows the floor that has been cleaned using the Spray Mop Nozzle, which operates simultaneously with a wet mop and vacuum cleaner.
No need to swap nozzles when moving between flooring surfaces. One nozzle does the job for carpets and hard Floors.
The Wide Slim Nozzle with LED Light is designed to make cleaning easy with its wide width and slim height.
The specially designed nozzle for fabric surfaces is designed to remove pet hair and other particles off surfaces like lounges, pet furniture and bedding.
The specially designed Power Mini Nozzle for fabric surfaces is dedicated for to effectively removing pet hair and other particles.
Great for use in corners, narrow spaces, and along edges.
This image shows you cleaning the car seat with a Crevice Tool.
Works as a brush or hard nozzle and is effective against hard-to-move dust and dirt.
Image of using the Combination Tool to remove dust from a laptop
*Images shown are for illustrative purposes only.
*Overseas model shown.
What’s in the box
Image displaying Combi Tower accessories.