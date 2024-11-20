Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG CordZero® Auto Emptying All-in-One Tower

VDS-ST1AU

LG CordZero® Auto Emptying All-in-One Tower

(0)
VDS-ST1AU_Front_View

Upgrade for hands-free emptying1

A9T Auto Emptying Tower

Upgrade for hands-free emptying

Auto emptying tower now available for compatible* LG CordZero® products.

Compatible Products

NEW LG CordZero® Purchases

For NEW purchases, the following LG CordZero® vacuums are compatible* with the A9T Tower accessory;

A9T-MAX, A9T-ULTRA, A9T-AUTO, A9K-AQUA, A9K-EVOLVE, A9K-PRO, A9K-ULTRA and A9K-CORE.

-IMPORTANT- If you currently own one of the above listed models, please refer to the below Compatibility Checker.

Compatibility Checker

EXISTING CordZero® Owners

For CURRENT﻿ owners of compatible* listed LG CordZero® vacuums, please check your model serial number using the Compatibility Checker below. Units manufactured in some older production runs may not be compatible and should be checked by serial number prior to purchasing the tower accessory to ensure compatibility.

CHECK YOUR COMPATIBILITY

*ATTENTION OWNERS: If you own an existing CordZero® vacuum listed as compatible above, please check your product's serial number to ensure compatibility with the tower accessory. Units manufactured in some older production runs may not be compatible and should be checked by serial number prior to purchasing the tower accessory to ensure compatibility.

Auto Empty Dust Bin

Hassle free emptying

Cleans up, then cleans itself. Simply dock the compatible handstick to automatically and hygienically empty the contents of handstick dust bin into the replaceable dust storage bag* within the All-in-One Tower.

*Additional replacement dust storage bags sold separately. Dust storage bag is to be replaced approx. every 3 months, depending on usage and environment. Please refer to LG.com for stockists.

Lock away dirt and dust

The 3 step filtration system* uses three components to hygienically lock away dirt and dust. The auto empty dust bin removes vacuumed items from the bin and transfers into the storage bag. Air then passes through two filters to ensure fine dust particles are removed.

*All In One Tower™ Only - Three Step filtration refers to the Dust Bag, Washable Motor Protection Filter and Washable Fine Dust Filter.

All-In-One Tower<sup>TM</sup>3

All-In-One TowerTM

The tower's ingenious design sees the LG CordZero® become more than a vacuum. Store accessories, charge batteries and automatically empty the dust bin when docked.

*Vacuum sold separately. Included accessories vary by model.

Dual Battery Charging
Dual Battery Charging

Always ready to go

Clean and charge at the same time with ability to charge one battery within the tower, while the handstick is in use.

*Vacuum sold separately. Included accessories vary by model.

Empty, Store and Charge in one place

Stylish, free-standing tower, to store all accessories neatly with no need to wall mount.

*Vacuum sold separately. Included accessories vary by model.

A stylish new level of convenience for your cleaning routine.

A stylish new level of convenience for your cleaning routine.

*Vacuum sold separately. Included accessories vary by model.

