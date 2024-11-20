We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Robot Vac R5T with Wet Mop
LG CordZero® Robot Vac R5 with Wet Mop
Cleans-up, then cleans itself.
Maps the room layout for smart cleaning
Maps the room layout for smart cleaning.
Gets into tricky places
Bumper Sensor
Upper Detection Sensor
Cliff Sensor
Vacuum and mop functions operate simultaneously, helping you save time
Water is automatically supplied to the mop pads from the 280ml water tank.
Water output level can be adjusted within the LG ThinQ® app to suit cleaning environment such as floor material and size and type of dust to customise cleaning for your home.
Vacuum and mop functions operate simultaneously, helping you save time
Choose the suction level according to your cleaning needs
Select the suction strength* from 4 levels according to floor material, size and type of dust.
Detects carpet and adjusts suction level
LG ThinQ®
Important information is always on hand
Wifi connectivity through LG ThinQ® App* provides control and information. Operate remotely, keep track of cleaning records, set 'do not clean area' or 'specify an area' to be cleaned.
Important information is always on hand
LG ThinQ® My Zone
Use the ThinQ® App to designate a cleaning zone for focussed cleaning or set restricted areas
At your command
At your command
Frequently Asked Questions
Which features does this product have?
Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.
Can I find replacement parts and accessories for LG Vacuum Cleaners?
Yes, we offer a range of replacement parts and accessories across all our Vacuum Cleaners, including filters, brush rolls, and attachments. These can be purchased separately via LG website or official LG stockists.
How do LG Robot Vacuum cleaners work?
Our LG Robot Vacuum cleaners utilize their intelligent sensors and navigation systems to autonomously navigate through your home, avoiding obstacles and efficiently cleaning floors. Selected models use a combination of brushes, suction power, and advanced algorithms to keep your entire home clean as they sweep, vacuum, and mop various surfaces.
Are LG Robot Vacuum cleaners suitable for all types of flooring?
Yes, LG Robot Vacuum cleaners are designed to clean various types of flooring including hardwood, tile, laminate, and low-pile carpets. To save you the trouble, they automatically adjust their cleaning settings based on the surface they are cleaning for optimal performance.
Do LG Robot Vacuum cleaners come with mapping technology?
Our recent LG Robot Vacuum cleaner models feature advanced mapping technology that enables them to create accurate floor maps of your home. This model can clean multiple rooms through this mapping technology, saving you time as it navigates between rooms and returns to the docking station to recharge as needed.
Can LG Robot Vacuum cleaners be controlled remotely?
Yes, our Robot Vacuum cleaners can be controlled remotely using the ThinQ App using compatible iOS and Android devices. This app will allow you to start, stop, schedule, and monitor cleaning sessions from anywhere with mobile data or internet connection.
Are LG Robot Vacuum cleaners easy to maintain?
Yes, LG Robot Vacuum cleaners are designed for easy maintenance. They feature washable filters, detachable brush rolls, and removable dustbins that can be emptied and cleaned as needed to maintain optimal performance. Some accessories can also be purchased separately to the product. Regular maintenance helps prolong the life of the robot vacuum cleaner and ensures consistent cleaning results.
Key Specs
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
White
-
Auto-Empty Charge Stand
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Cleaner)
White
-
Body Color (Tower)
White
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
8806084742490
BATTERY
-
Charging Time (min)
300
-
Batteries Included (Qty)
1 (Built-in)
-
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
-
Min Capacity (mAh)
N/A
-
Rated Capacity (mAh)
3000
-
Rated Voltage (V) (DC)
14.4
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (TOWER)
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
200 x 480 x 223
-
Weight (kg)
5.3
FEATURES (TOWER)
-
All-in-One Tower
No
-
3-Step Filtration System
Yes
-
Accessories Storage
No
-
Auto-Empty Charge Stand
Yes
-
Capacitive Touch Controls
No
-
Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator
Yes
-
Sound Power Level (dB)
82
PERFORMANCE (TOWER)
-
Empty Mode
Auto
-
Dust Bag Capacity (L)
2.0
-
Empty Cycle Time (s)
17
-
Power Consumption during charging (A)
0.4
-
Power Consumption during cleaning (A)
0.4
-
Power Consumption during cleaning (W)
1450
