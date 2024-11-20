Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Robot Vac R5T with Wet Mop

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Robot Vac R5T with Wet Mop

R5T-AUTO

LG CordZero® Auto Emptying Robot Vac R5T with Wet Mop

(0)
Front view

1 Bundle featuring this product

Products in this Bundle: 1
bundle image

R5T-AUTO-D

R5T-Auto Robot Vac + BONUS Dust Storage Bags
Vacuum and mop at the same time

LG CordZero® Robot Vac R5 with Wet Mop

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. Refer to product image gallery.

Auto Emptying Station

Cleans-up, then cleans itself.

Robot Vac automatically returns to the station to recharge and empty its dust bin into the large capacity 2L dust bag within the station.*

*Additional replacement dust storage bags sold separately. Please refer to LG.com for stockists.

360 LiDAR Sensor

Maps the room layout for smart cleaning

Detects room layout and obstacle location within your home to help navigate a quick and thorough cleaning path.

Maps the room layout for smart cleaning.

*Actual surrounding and mapped area may vary due to environment use and conditions.

Side brush

Gets into tricky places

Helps reach into corner spaces and along wall surfaces.

Bumper Sensor

Help avoid accidents. The anti-collision bumper sensors can detect walls and obstacles.

Upper Detection Sensor

When the upper sensor is triggered, it will avoid the detected obstacle and navigate away safely.

Cliff Sensor

Detects and avoids stairs, ledges or other drops and safely navigates away*.

*The cliff sensor detects a height difference of more than 10cm to prevent falling.

Double duty vac + mop

Vacuum and mop functions operate simultaneously, helping you save time

Water is automatically supplied to the mop pads from the 280ml water tank.

Water output level can be adjusted within the LG ThinQ® app to suit cleaning environment such as floor material and size and type of dust to customise cleaning for your home.

Vacuum and mop functions operate simultaneously, helping you save time

4-level suction selection

Choose the suction level according to your cleaning needs

Clean according to the environment of your home.

Select the suction strength* from 4 levels according to floor material, size and type of dust.

*Suction level can be selected with the LG ThinQ® app.

Smart Suction

Detects carpet and adjusts suction level

Automatically increases suction power one level when carpet surface is detected.*

*Smart Suction settings can be turned on and off in the LG ThinQ® app. Turbo is the max suction level.

LG ThinQ®

Important information is always on hand

Wifi connectivity through LG ThinQ® App* provides control and information. Operate remotely, keep track of cleaning records, set 'do not clean area' or 'specify an area' to be cleaned.

Important information is always on hand

*LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by country and model.

LG ThinQ® My Zone

Use the ThinQ® App to designate a cleaning zone for focussed cleaning or set restricted areas

*Application interface may vary depending on the product or application version used.

At your command

Works with Google Home and Alexa voice recognition speakers.* Easily start and end cleaning using your voice and confirm the status of the cleaning robot.

At your command

*Voice support for Google Home and Amazon Alexa may vary depending on the connected device. Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Download R5T-AUTO Specs

Frequently Asked Questions

Which features does this product have?

Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

Can I find replacement parts and accessories for LG Vacuum Cleaners? 

Yes, we offer a range of replacement parts and accessories across all our Vacuum Cleaners, including filters, brush rolls, and attachments. These can be purchased separately via LG website or official LG stockists.

 How do LG Robot Vacuum cleaners work?

Our LG Robot Vacuum cleaners utilize their intelligent sensors and navigation systems to autonomously navigate through your home, avoiding obstacles and efficiently cleaning floors. Selected models use a combination of brushes, suction power, and advanced algorithms to keep your entire home clean as they sweep, vacuum, and mop various surfaces.

Are LG Robot Vacuum cleaners suitable for all types of flooring?

Yes, LG Robot Vacuum cleaners are designed to clean various types of flooring including hardwood, tile, laminate, and low-pile carpets. To save you the trouble, they automatically adjust their cleaning settings based on the surface they are cleaning for optimal performance.

Do LG Robot Vacuum cleaners come with mapping technology?

Our recent LG Robot Vacuum cleaner models feature advanced mapping technology that enables them to create accurate floor maps of your home. This model can clean multiple rooms through this mapping technology, saving you time as it navigates between rooms and returns to the docking station to recharge as needed. 

Can LG Robot Vacuum cleaners be controlled remotely?

Yes, our Robot Vacuum cleaners can be controlled remotely using the ThinQ App using compatible iOS and Android devices. This app will allow you to start, stop, schedule, and monitor cleaning sessions from anywhere with mobile data or internet connection.

Are LG Robot Vacuum cleaners easy to maintain?

Yes, LG Robot Vacuum cleaners are designed for easy maintenance. They  feature washable filters, detachable brush rolls, and removable dustbins that can be emptied and cleaned as needed to maintain optimal performance. Some accessories can also be purchased separately to the product. Regular maintenance helps prolong the life of the robot vacuum cleaner and ensures consistent cleaning results.

Print

Key Specs

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    White

  • Auto-Empty Charge Stand

    Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Cleaner)

    White

  • Body Color (Tower)

    White

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084742490

BATTERY

  • Charging Time (min)

    300

  • Batteries Included (Qty)

    1 (Built-in)

  • Battery Type

    Lithium-ion

  • Min Capacity (mAh)

    N/A

  • Rated Capacity (mAh)

    3000

  • Rated Voltage (V) (DC)

    14.4

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS (TOWER)

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    200 x 480 x 223

  • Weight (kg)

    5.3

FEATURES (TOWER)

  • All-in-One Tower

    No

  • 3-Step Filtration System

    Yes

  • Accessories Storage

    No

  • Auto-Empty Charge Stand

    Yes

  • Capacitive Touch Controls

    No

  • Dust Bag Replacement Cycle Alarm Indicator

    Yes

  • Sound Power Level (dB)

    82

PERFORMANCE (TOWER)

  • Empty Mode

    Auto

  • Dust Bag Capacity (L)

    2.0

  • Empty Cycle Time (s)

    17

  • Power Consumption during charging (A)

    0.4

  • Power Consumption during cleaning (A)

    0.4

  • Power Consumption during cleaning (W)

    1450

What people are saying

Where to buy

Find a retailer.

Our Picks for You 

Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 