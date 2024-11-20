We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Roboking Automatic Bagless Vacuum
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Dust Container
Bagless
-
Smart Resume
Yes
-
Schedule Cleaning
Yes
-
Cliff Detection
Yes
-
Door Sill Detection
Yes
-
Edge Cleaning
Yes (2x Side Brushes)
-
Voice Alert
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Cleaning Efficiency (3m x 3m)
93%
-
Noise Level
60dB
-
Dust Capacity
0.4L
-
Cleaning Width
189mm
-
Exhaust Filter
HEPA (10)
BATTERY
-
Type
Lithium Polymer
-
Capacity
14.8V / 1900mAh
NAVIGATION
-
Upper Camera
Yes
-
Lower Camera
Yes
-
Ultrasonic Sensor
Yes (5)
-
Accelerometer
Yes
-
Gyro Sensor
Yes
-
Optical Sensor
Yes (3)
FLOOR TYPE
-
Hard Floor
Yes
-
Tile
Yes
-
Carpet
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.