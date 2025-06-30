We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
R5 & R9 Robot Cleaner Dust Bag (3 pieces)
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Lift up the dust emptying charging station cover.
STEP 2
Pull the dust bag holder to remove the dust bag.
- Replace the dust bag every one to two months in order to keep the appliance clean and maintain appliance performance.
- Replace the dust bag immediately when the dust emptying performance has deteriorated or there is an unpleasant odour.
STEP 3
Discard the dust bag.
- Do not reuse the used dust bag.
- Doing so may cause odors from the appliance or cause serious product damage if the filter bag is tampered with.
STEP 4
Prepare a new dust bag.
Slide the dust bag all the way in along the rails of the appliance until a click is heard.
- If a dust bag is not inserted, the dust bag door won’t close.
Be sure to insert a new dust bag into place after discarding the used dust bag.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
152 X 105 X 160
GENERAL
-
Part Number
AGF78838460
-
Category
Dust Bag
-
Components
Dust Bag : 3ea
What people are saying
Where to buy
Our Picks for You
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.