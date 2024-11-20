We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Full HD 1080p Blu-ray and DVD Disc Player
All Spec
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
BD-Rom
Yes
-
BD-R/RE
Yes
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes
-
DVD (PAL)
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
VIDEO DECODING FORMAT
-
Mpeg2
Yes
-
DivX
Yes
-
Mpeg4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes
-
WMV/FLV
Yes
VIDEO CAPABILITIES
-
Deep Colour (HDMI)
Yes
-
1080P Upscaling
Yes (HDMI Only)
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Dolby Digital 2 Chan. Down Mix
Yes
-
LPCM Conversion
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby True HD
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
DTS 2.0 + Digital Out
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Yes
-
MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes (USB flash memory device not included and must be purchased separately)
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
-
Bonus View (profile 1.1)
Yes
-
Firmware Update
Yes (USB/Disc only)
-
Simplink
Yes
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
HDMI Out
1
-
Audio Out (Coaxial)
1
CONNECTIONS(FRONT PANEL)
-
USB Port (2.0)
Yes (1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Simple Manual
Yes
GENERAL
-
Set Dimension (WxHxD)
270x39x198mm
-
Warranty
12 Months (Parts & Labour)
