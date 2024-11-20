We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Blu-Ray Player and DVD Player
All Spec
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Simplink
Yes
-
USB External HDD Playback
Yes (NTFS/FAT)
-
Setup Wizard
Yes
-
Photo Slideshow to music
Yes
DISC PLAYBACK CAPABILITY
-
Disc Capacity
1
-
BD-Rom
Yes (Region B)
-
DVD ± R/RW
Yes (Region 4)
-
BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE
Yes (Region B)
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
BD Profile
1.1
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
270mm x 39mm x 198mm
-
Weight
0.84kg
VIDEO DECODING FORMAT
-
MPEG-2/4 AVC
Yes
-
DivX HD
Yes
-
MKV
Yes
-
MP4
Yes
-
MOV
Yes
-
AVCHD
Yes
-
VOB
Yes
-
TS
Yes
-
WMV/FLV
Yes
VIDEO CAPABILITIES
-
Deep Colour
Yes
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaling
Yes (1920x1080p)
-
NTSC ↔PAL Conversion
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
AUDIO DECODING FORMAT
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
MPEG 1/2
Yes
-
MP3/WMA/AAC/FLAC
Yes
CONNECTIONS(FRONT PANEL)
-
USB Port (2.0)
Yes (1)
CONNECTIONS(REAR PANEL)
-
HDMI Output
Yes(1)
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (AAA)
-
Battery Pack
Yes
-
Simple Manual
Yes
GENERAL
-
Warranty
1 Year Parts and Labour
